March 2, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Abbott loses bid to toss part of whistleblower retaliation case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected Abbott Laboratories Inc’s bid to narrow a lawsuit by a former employee who said the drugmaker fired her for complaining about what she said were illegal promotional practices at the company.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston on Thursday rejected Abbott’s bid to dismiss Ebonia Elliott-Lewis’ claim under Massachusetts state law that the drugmaker wrongfully discharged her in violation of public policy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2I1NVpq

