Abbott resolves N.Y. claims over misleading infant-feeding surveys

Abbott Laboratories, the maker of Similac infant formula, has agreed to not falsely represent that surveys it mails new parents are for scientific research instead of marketing purposes and to accurately disclose their purpose.

The settlement agreement, announced on Friday by New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood, resolves an investigation into what she said were misleading marketing surveys.

Those surveys were sent under the logo “National Institute of Infant Nutrition” and sought personal information from parents, including whether their baby was breast-fed and, if formula-fed, what brand they used, Underwood alleged.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ffdk1h