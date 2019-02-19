Westlaw News
February 19, 2019 / 10:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. joins case against Abbott's Alere over diabetic tests

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said it has joined a whistleblower lawsuit alleging Abbott Laboratories’ Alere Inc unit defrauded Medicare into paying for unnecessary testing supplies for diabetic patients.

The DOJ intervened in a 2013 lawsuit filed in federal court in Nashville, Tennessee by a former employee of Arriva Medical LLC, a mail-order diabetic testing supply company that Alere acquired two years earlier.

