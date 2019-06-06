Westlaw News
June 6, 2019 / 9:59 PM / in an hour

AbbVie appeals $493 million FTC win over 'sham' AndroGel litigation

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

AbbVie Inc is urging a federal appeals court to overturn a decision that found the pharmaceutical company and a partner owed $493 million for using so-called “sham” litigation to maintain an illegal monopoly over the testosterone replacement drug AndroGel.

AbbVie in a brief filed on Wednesday told the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia that the decision in a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission would “chill legitimate litigation conduct” in disputes over drug patents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QTBWPC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below