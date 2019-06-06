AbbVie appeals $493 million FTC win over 'sham' AndroGel litigation

AbbVie Inc is urging a federal appeals court to overturn a decision that found the pharmaceutical company and a partner owed $493 million for using so-called “sham” litigation to maintain an illegal monopoly over the testosterone replacement drug AndroGel.

AbbVie in a brief filed on Wednesday told the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia that the decision in a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission would “chill legitimate litigation conduct” in disputes over drug patents.

