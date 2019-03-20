Westlaw News
March 20, 2019 / 12:23 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

AbbVie hit with antitrust lawsuit over Humira 'patent thicket'

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

AbbVie Inc used a dense web of 100-plus patents to insulate its blockbuster drug Humira from U.S. competition while cutting deals with rivals that delayed the release of cheaper biosimilar versions, according to a proposed antitrust class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in Chicago federal court, accused AbbVie’s of using a so-called “patent thicket” to maintain a monopoly over the $20-billion-a-year drug, which is used to treat arthritis and other diseases and sells in the United States at ever-increasing prices.

