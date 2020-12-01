AbbVie must face claims of paying kickbacks to promote Humira in Florida

AbbVie Inc must face a whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of paying kickbacks to doctors in the form of support services to promote its arthritis drug Humira, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer in Chicago ruled Monday that the plaintiff, registered nurse and AbbVie subcontractor Lazaro Suarez, had alleged sufficient facts to proceed with his claims of misconduct in his home state of Florida, though she dismissed claims alleging a nationwide fraud.

