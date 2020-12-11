AbbVie wins dismissal of derivative suit over Humira kickback claims

A federal judge has dismissed a shareholder derivative lawsuit against AbbVie Inc’s officers and directors over claims that it paid kickbacks to doctors to promote the Illinois-based drugmaker’s arthritis drug Humira.

3rd Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware by designation, on Thursday ruled that shareholder Mark Elfers’ lawsuit must fail because it was filed in the wrong venue and because he had failed to allege any deception on the part of any of the defendants, who include chairman and CEO Richard Gonzalez. Bibas gave Elfers 30 days to file an amended complaint.

