California top court says DA can seek statewide penalties in pay-for-delay case

California’s top court on Thursday ruled that county district attorneys can obtain financial recoveries in cases over statewide unfair business practices, in a lawsuit alleging the drugmakers AbbVie Inc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd suppressed competition for a generic cholesterol drug.

The California Supreme Court unanimously ruled Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer could recover civil penalties and restitution for violations of a statute that prohibits unfair and fraudulent business practices that occur outside the county’s borders.

