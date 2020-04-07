California top court weighs DA's ability to pursue Niaspan pay-for-delay case

California’s top court on Tuesday weighed the extent county district attorneys can obtain financial recoveries in cases over statewide unfair business practices, in a lawsuit alleging the drugmakers AbbVie Inc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd suppressed competition for a generic cholesterol drug.

At oral arguments, the California Supreme Court weighed whether Orange County’s district attorney could recover restitution and civil penalties for alleged violations outside his jurisdiction.

