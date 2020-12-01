DOJ's dismissal of whistleblower's sprawling Medicare fraud claims upheld

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit by a former investment fund executive accusing a slew of drugmakers, insurers and pharmacy benefit managers of wide-reaching healthcare fraud.

The would-be whistleblower, John Borzilleri, had sued drug companies including AbbVie Inc and Pfizer Inc, insurance companies including UnitedHealth Group Inc and Aetna Inc and pharmacy benefit managers including CVS Caremark and Express Scripts Holding Co.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33BCpgJ