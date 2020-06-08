Judge dismisses antitrust lawsuit against AbbVie over Humira 'patent thicket'

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust litigation accusing pharmaceutical company AbbVie of illegally shielding its blockbuster arthritis drug Humira from cheaper biosimilar versions using a “thicket” of patents.

U.S District Judge Manish Shah of the Northern District of Illinois said the plaintiffs, all indirect purchasers of the drug, failed to allege that the Chicago-based company violated federal or state antitrust laws through its use of the legal patent process.

