Abiomed seeks records to fight whistleblower's retaliation claims

Heart pump maker Abiomed Inc on Wednesday sought to force an ex-employee to turn over records so that it could defend itself against claims that it fired him in retaliation for complaining about lavish meals the company bought doctors as kickbacks.

Abiomed in a motion filed on Wednesday asked a federal judge in Boston to force Max Bennett to produce documents that are relevant to its defense, which is that it fired him because he lied about the circumstances of his exit from another company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2M2gYeF