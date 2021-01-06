8th Circuit upholds order blocking Arkansas abortion restrictions

A federal appeals court has upheld an order blocking Arkansas state restrictions on abortions after 18 weeks and abortions performed because of a fetal test indicating Down syndrome.

The unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled that both restrictions, which had been challenged by the Little Rock Family Planning Services, a clinic that performs abortions, ran afoul of clear Supreme Court precedent holding that abortion cannot be restricted before a fetus is viable. That threshold is generally agreed to be at 24 weeks.

