4th Circuit upholds Maryland injunction blocking abortion 'gag rule'

A divided federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a Maryland federal judge’s injunction barring the Trump administration from enforcing, in that state, a rule withholding federal family planning funding from clinics that provide abortion referrals.

Writing for a 9-6 majority of the en banc 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Circuit Judge Stephanie Thacker found that the 2019 rule “was promulgated in an arbitrary and capricious manner because it failed to recognize and address the ethical concerns of literally every major medical organization in the country,” affirming an injunction won by the city of Baltimore.

