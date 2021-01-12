7th Circuit panel grills lawyers in challenge to abortion complication reporting law

A federal appeals court on Tuesday heard arguments over whether to revive an Indiana law requiring healthcare providers to report complications from abortion to the state, which a lower court struck down as unconstitutionally vague after it was challenged by Planned Parenthood.

Judges Frank Easterbrook, Diane Wood and Amy St. Eve, of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, presided over the argument, with Thomas Fisher of the Office of the Attorney General of Indiana arguing for the state and Gavin Rose of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana arguing for Planned Parenthood.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3i6OhNP