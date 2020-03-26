Westlaw News
March 26, 2020 / 6:35 PM / a few seconds ago

Abortion providers sue over Texas COVID-19 outbreak ban on procedure

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers are suing to challenge a move by Texas officials to ban abortions during the COVID-19 outbreak as part of a broader prohibition on surgeries and procedures that are deemed not immediately medically necessary.

The abortion providers in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in federal court in Austin, Texas, accused Republican leaders in the state of exploiting a public health crisis “to advance an extreme, anti-abortion agenda.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3aseOAI (additional reporting by Andrew Chung in New York)

