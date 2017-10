Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging a Maine law that says only doctors can perform abortions, not nurse practitioners or nurse-midwives.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Portland, Maine, alleged the law placed an undue burden on abortion access in the state, where more than 60 percent of its residents live in rural areas.

