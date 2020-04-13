Alabama can't ban abortions during COVID-19 pandemic: judge

A federal judge has ruled that Alabama cannot prevent abortions from taking place as part of a broader ban on elective medical procedures the state adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday wrote that without a preliminary injunction sought by abortion providers, some women likely would be forced to carry their pregnancies to term in violation of their rights.

