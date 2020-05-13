Church cleared on appeal to challenge California abortion insurance rule

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit by a California church alleging that a state health insurance regulator had violated its religious rights by requiring insurance plans to cover abortion.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Skyline Wesleyan Church had standing to pursue claims that the California Department of Managed Health Care’s requirement that all health plans cover abortion violates the U.S. Constitution.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3fNzfLt