Clinic asks Supreme Court to strike down Louisiana abortion law

Nate Raymond

A Louisiana-based abortion provider on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its challenge to a Louisiana law that requires doctors who perform abortions in the state to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

Hope Medical Group for Women’s petition for certiorari came after the top court in February on a 5-4 vote granted an emergency application by the Shreveport-based clinic to block the Republican-backed law from going into effect while it pursued its expected appeal.

