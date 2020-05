A federal judge has blocked a zoning ordinance adopted by a Tennessee city that had the effect of banning abortion clinics from operating within city limits.

U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson in Nashville on Friday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Mt. Juliet from enforcing an ordinance it quickly adopted after abortion provider carafem opened its doors in the city last year.

