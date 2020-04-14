IN BRIEF: Oklahoma can't appeal ruling allowing abortions during pandemic

A federal appeals court has ruled Oklahoma cannot appeal a temporary restraining order blocking the state from prohibiting abortions during the coronavirus crisis through a broad executive order restricting non-essential or elective surgeries.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Monday dismissed Oklahoma’s appeal of a temporary restraining order issued on April 6, saying the court lacked jurisdiction to consider the state’s request to put it on hold.

