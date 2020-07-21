Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Second judge vacates Trump rule for billing on abortion coverage

Nate Raymond

A federal magistrate judge late on Monday found that the Trump administration lacked adequate justification for a new rule requiring insurers that cover abortions and offer health plans through Obamacare exchanges to issue separate bills for that coverage.

The ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco followed an earlier decision this month by a federal judge in Maryland, who vacated the rule by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and blocked its enforcement.

