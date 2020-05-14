IN BRIEF: Tennessee loses bid to overturn ruling allowing abortions amid pandemic

Tennessee lost its bid on Thursday to overturn a ruling that prevented the state from banning surgical abortions during the coronavirus crisis through an executive order that broadly restricted non-urgent or elective surgeries.

The full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals without comment declined to revisit a three-judge panel’s April 24 decision to uphold a preliminary injunction that allowed Tennessee abortion clinics to continue providing surgical services.

