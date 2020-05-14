Westlaw News
May 14, 2020 / 8:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Tennessee loses bid to overturn ruling allowing abortions amid pandemic

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Tennessee lost its bid on Thursday to overturn a ruling that prevented the state from banning surgical abortions during the coronavirus crisis through an executive order that broadly restricted non-urgent or elective surgeries.

The full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals without comment declined to revisit a three-judge panel’s April 24 decision to uphold a preliminary injunction that allowed Tennessee abortion clinics to continue providing surgical services.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LpGriK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below