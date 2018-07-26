Indiana loses appeal in lawsuit over abortion ultrasound measure

A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling that blocked an Indiana law requiring women to have an ultrasound at least 18 hours before terminating a pregnancy, saying the provision too heavily burdened women’s abortion rights.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago on Wednesday affirmed the “well-reasoned conclusions” of a lower-court judge in April 2017 who issued a preliminary injunction against the law while the litigation moved forward.

