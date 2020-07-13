Judge blocks FDA restrictions on abortion pill during pandemic

A federal judge on Monday ordered the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to temporarily suspend during the COVID-19 pandemic the enforcement of a rule that requires women to visit a hospital or clinic to obtain a drug used for abortions.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Greenbelt, Maryland, said the FDA’s in-person requirements “place a substantial obstacle in the path of women seeking a medication abortion” and may in light of the pandemic infringe their constitutional rights.

