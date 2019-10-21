Louisiana clinic, doctors must prove standing for 'sweeping' abortion case - court

A federal appeals court has declined to dismiss an “unprecedented” lawsuit challenging nearly all of Louisiana’s framework for regulating abortion but said the clinic and doctors behind the case need to establish they have standing to pursue it.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled that a lower-court judge erred by refusing to consider whether the clinic and doctors had standing to challenge each of the rules because doing so would make it harder for them to prevail.

