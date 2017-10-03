FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Missouri loses bid to stay order blocking abortion laws
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 3, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 17 days ago

Missouri loses bid to stay order blocking abortion laws

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has prevented Missouri from enforcing state laws requiring doctors performing abortions to be affiliated with hospitals and abortion clinics to be licensed as ambulatory surgical centers.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis on Monday reversed a previously granted stay and allowed a preliminary injunction against the Missouri abortion laws to go into effect, opening the door for more abortion providers to operate in the state.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xRYJBR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.