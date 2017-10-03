Missouri loses bid to stay order blocking abortion laws

A federal appeals court has prevented Missouri from enforcing state laws requiring doctors performing abortions to be affiliated with hospitals and abortion clinics to be licensed as ambulatory surgical centers.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis on Monday reversed a previously granted stay and allowed a preliminary injunction against the Missouri abortion laws to go into effect, opening the door for more abortion providers to operate in the state.

