Oklahoma, Ohio can't bar abortions during coronavirus crisis, courts hold

A federal judge on Monday blocked Oklahoma from prohibiting abortions during the coronavirus crisis through a broad executive order restricting non-essential or elective surgeries after a federal appeals court declined to put a similar ruling in Ohio on hold.

U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin in Oklahoma City, ruled in favor of three abortion providers in Oklahoma, including a Planned Parenthood affiliate, who had argued the state’s ban on non-emergency abortion procedures violates the U.S. Constitution.

