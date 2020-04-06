Westlaw News
April 6, 2020 / 11:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Oklahoma, Ohio can't bar abortions during coronavirus crisis, courts hold

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Monday blocked Oklahoma from prohibiting abortions during the coronavirus crisis through a broad executive order restricting non-essential or elective surgeries after a federal appeals court declined to put a similar ruling in Ohio on hold.

U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin in Oklahoma City, ruled in favor of three abortion providers in Oklahoma, including a Planned Parenthood affiliate, who had argued the state’s ban on non-emergency abortion procedures violates the U.S. Constitution.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dZQCaK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below