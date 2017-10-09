Planned Parenthood fights Texas funding cut on appeal

(Reuters) -

Planned Parenthood has asked a federal appeals court to uphold a ruling that blocked Texas from cutting Medicaid funding for the group’s affiliates operating in the state.

Planned Parenthood in a brief filed with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Friday said lifting the injunction would prevent 11,000 patients from continuing to receive critically needed family planning and health services.

