Republican Wisconsin lawmakers can't intervene in abortion case - judge

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a bid by Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature to intervene in a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood challenging several state abortion regulations, saying it had not shown the state’s Democratic attorney general would not defend the laws.

U.S. District Judge William Conley in Madison ruled that the lawmakers had presented no evidence that Attorney General Josh Kaul would not fulfill his obligation to defend the state’s laws or would inadequately represent their interests in court.

