'Sidewalk counseling' not covered by Pittsburgh abortion clinic buffer law: court

A Pittsburgh ordinance that creates a protective buffer zone around the entrances of medical facilities does not violate the free-speech rights of anti-abortion activists who engage in “sidewalk counseling,” a federal appeals court said on Friday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled that contrary to what both the city and the activists claimed, nothing in the ordinance’s terms prohibits “peaceful one-on-one conversations” with people entering clinics that perform abortions.

