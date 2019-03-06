States, Planned Parenthood sue over Trump family-planning rule

Twenty-two Democratic state attorneys general and Planned Parenthood on Tuesday filed separate lawsuits challenging a new Trump administration rule that prohibits taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.

The three lawsuits, filed in federal courts in Oregon and Washington state, challenged a rule the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Feb. 22 related to Title X, a government family planning program that serves 4 million people.

