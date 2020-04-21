IN BRIEF: Oklahoma blocked again from banning abortions during pandemic

A federal judge has further blocked Oklahoma from prohibiting surgical and medication-induced abortions during the coronavirus crisis through executive orders that broadly restrict non-essential or elective surgeries.

U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin in Oklahoma City late on Monday issued a preliminary injunction that effectively extended the effect of an earlier temporary restraining order sought by abortion providers that was set to expire that day.

