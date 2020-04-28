Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Oklahoma loses latest bid to ban abortions amid pandemic

Nate Raymond

A federal appeals court has declined to allow Oklahoma to prohibit surgical and medication-induced abortions during the coronavirus crisis through executive orders that broadly restrict non-essential or elective surgeries.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Monday denied the state’s request to stay a preliminary injunction issued last week by a federal judge at the request of Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers pending appeal.

