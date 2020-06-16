Westlaw News
June 16, 2020 / 6:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Republican AGs can't defend FDA restrictions on abortion pill - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Ten Republican state attorneys general cannot defend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s failure to suspend during the COVID-19 pandemic a requirement that patients visit a hospital or clinic to obtain a drug used for abortions, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Greenbelt, Maryland on Monday called arguments by the attorneys general that they had a right to intervene in the case because it could impact their state’s own abortion restrictions “unconvincing.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30Ovkss

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below