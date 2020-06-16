Republican AGs can't defend FDA restrictions on abortion pill - judge

Ten Republican state attorneys general cannot defend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s failure to suspend during the COVID-19 pandemic a requirement that patients visit a hospital or clinic to obtain a drug used for abortions, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Greenbelt, Maryland on Monday called arguments by the attorneys general that they had a right to intervene in the case because it could impact their state’s own abortion restrictions “unconvincing.”

