November 7, 2018 / 10:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chamber of Commerce backs Trump skimpy health plans rule

Nate Raymond

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is backing the Trump administration in a legal battle over a rule it issued that makes it easier for small businesses to band together and set up health insurance plans that sidestep Affordable Care Act requirements.

The business group filed an amicus brief on Tuesday urging a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to reject a bid by 12 Democratic state attorneys general to overturn a U.S. Labor Department rule issued in July that they said aims to gut the ACA.

