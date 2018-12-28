Class action status sought in lawsuit over AARP-promoted insurance

Medicare beneficiaries in California enrolled in an AARP-branded supplemental insurance plan by UnitedHealth Group Inc are seeking to certify a class action accusing the advocacy group for older Americans of illegally acting as an unlicensed insurance agent.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs on Wednesday asked a federal judge in Los Angeles to certify a class of thousands of Californians, mostly over the age of 65, who have enrolled since 2010 in an AARP-branded Medigap insurance plan.

