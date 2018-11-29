Westlaw News
November 29, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Democratic state AGs defend right to fight Trump health insurance rule

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Twelve Democratic state attorneys general are fighting back against the Trump administration’s stance that they lack standing to challenge a rule they say will make it easier for health insurance plans to be set up that sidestep Affordable Care Act requirements.

The attorneys general in a brief filed on Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., argued they had standing to oppose the rule because it would impose increased regulatory and healthcare costs on their states while decreasing tax revenue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KMdYmg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.