Democratic state AGs defend right to fight Trump health insurance rule

Twelve Democratic state attorneys general are fighting back against the Trump administration’s stance that they lack standing to challenge a rule they say will make it easier for health insurance plans to be set up that sidestep Affordable Care Act requirements.

The attorneys general in a brief filed on Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., argued they had standing to oppose the rule because it would impose increased regulatory and healthcare costs on their states while decreasing tax revenue.

