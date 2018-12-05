Doctors group backs lawsuit against Trump health insurance rule

The American Medical Association on Wednesday threw its support behind a lawsuit brought by several states’ attorneys general challenging a Trump administration rule that makes it easier to establish health insurance plans that avoid Affordable Care Act requirements.

The AMA, the largest association of doctors in the United States, argued that the rule announced by the U.S. Department of Labor in July “sabotages” the 2010 healthcare law’s patient protections, in a brief filed in federal court in Washington, D.C.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Uiw97n