Trump administration seeks clarity of ruling striking down Obamacare

The Trump administration has asked a federal judge in Texas who declared Obamacare unconstitutional to reassure the public his decision was not effective immediately and he did not intend “substantial disruption to the healthcare markets.”

The U.S. Justice Department in a brief filed on Friday said no one disputes that the Dec. 14 ruling by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas did not need to be carried out now since he did not issue an injunction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ai4NG6