Ex-Acclarent execs can avoid testifying in whistleblower case - judge

A federal judge has ruled that two ex-executives of Acclarent Inc, who were convicted of distributing a medical device for unapproved uses, do not need to testify in a former employee’s whistleblower retaliation lawsuit against the company now owned by Johnson & Johnson.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell in Boston on Thursday quashed subpoenas issued earlier this year to William Facteau, Acclarent’s ex-chief executive and Patrick Fabian, its former vice president of sales.

