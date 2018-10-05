FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 9:08 PM / in 2 hours

Ex-Acclarent execs can avoid testifying in whistleblower case - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has ruled that two ex-executives of Acclarent Inc, who were convicted of distributing a medical device for unapproved uses, do not need to testify in a former employee’s whistleblower retaliation lawsuit against the company now owned by Johnson & Johnson.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell in Boston on Thursday quashed subpoenas issued earlier this year to William Facteau, Acclarent’s ex-chief executive and Patrick Fabian, its former vice president of sales.

