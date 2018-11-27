Westlaw News
Ex-Acclarent execs must provide answers in whistleblower case - judge

Nate Raymond

A federal judge on Tuesday reversed himself and rejected a bid by two former Acclarent Inc executives to quash subpoenas from a former employee accusing the company, now owned by Johnson & Johnson, of whistleblower retaliation.

But U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell in Boston said William Facteau, Acclarent’s ex-chief executive, and Patrick Fabian, its former vice president of sales, do not need to sit for depositions but instead must answer written questions in response to the subpoenas.

