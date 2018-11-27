Ex-Acclarent execs must provide answers in whistleblower case - judge

A federal judge on Tuesday reversed himself and rejected a bid by two former Acclarent Inc executives to quash subpoenas from a former employee accusing the company, now owned by Johnson & Johnson, of whistleblower retaliation.

But U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell in Boston said William Facteau, Acclarent’s ex-chief executive, and Patrick Fabian, its former vice president of sales, do not need to sit for depositions but instead must answer written questions in response to the subpoenas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RgMPKr