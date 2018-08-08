Former Acclarent execs seek to avoid testifying in whistleblower case

Two former executives of Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Acclarent Inc convicted of distributing a medical device for unapproved uses are seeking to quash subpoenas issued by a former employee suing the company for whistleblower retaliation.

In a motion filed in Boston federal court on Monday, William Facteau, Acclarent’s former chief executive and Patrick Fabian, the company’s former vice president of sales, said they would assert their rights under the 5th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to avoid self-incrimination if they were forced to testify.

