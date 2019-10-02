J&J's Acclarent must face whistleblower's wrongful discharge claim at trial - judge

A federal judge has cleared the way for an ex-Acclarent Inc sales representative to take the Johnson & Johnson unit to trial over her claim it wrongfully fired her because she refused to promote a medical device for unapproved uses.

But while U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell in Boston on Tuesday ruled Melayna Lokosky could proceed to trial with that claim, he dismissed her separate False Claims Act whistleblower retaliation claim against Acclarent, which J&J acquired in 2009.

