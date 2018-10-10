J&J's Acclarent seeks to escape whistleblower retaliation case

Johnson & Johnson unit Acclarent Inc says that a former sales representative cannot prove she was fired because she complained to her bosses about the company’s promotion of a medical device for unapproved uses, rather than her poor performance.

Acclarent, which J&J acquired in 2009, in a motion filed on Tuesday urged a federal judge in Boston to dismiss Melayna Lokosky’s retaliation claims. Her whistleblower case led to a U.S. Justice Department probe of the company.

