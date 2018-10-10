FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 10, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

J&J's Acclarent seeks to escape whistleblower retaliation case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson unit Acclarent Inc says that a former sales representative cannot prove she was fired because she complained to her bosses about the company’s promotion of a medical device for unapproved uses, rather than her poor performance.

Acclarent, which J&J acquired in 2009, in a motion filed on Tuesday urged a federal judge in Boston to dismiss Melayna Lokosky’s retaliation claims. Her whistleblower case led to a U.S. Justice Department probe of the company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QClzFq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.