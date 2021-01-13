Judge apologizes for four-year delay in sentencing former medical device execs at J&J unit

A federal judge on Wednesday apologized for waiting more than four years to sentence two ex-executives of Acclarent Inc, a medical device maker now owned by Johnson & Johnson, for promoting a product for unapproved uses as she fined them a combined $1.5 million and spared them prison.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston said she had “no excuse” on a delay she blamed on the complexity of the case against William Facteau, Acclarent’s ex-chief executive officer, and Patrick Fabian, its former vice president of sales.

