May 31, 2018 / 10:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Drugmakers oppose Acorda's bid to block generic MS drug's release

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Three generic drug manufacturers are urging a federal appeals court to reject Acorda Therapeutics Inc’s “extraordinary” request for an order blocking them from launching a generic version of multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra before the case is decided.

Units of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan NV and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC in a brief filed on Wednesday opposed Acorda’s request that the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals extend a lower-court judge’s injunction set to expire on July 30.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kGO5Ie

