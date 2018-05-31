Drugmakers oppose Acorda's bid to block generic MS drug's release

Three generic drug manufacturers are urging a federal appeals court to reject Acorda Therapeutics Inc’s “extraordinary” request for an order blocking them from launching a generic version of multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra before the case is decided.

Units of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan NV and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC in a brief filed on Wednesday opposed Acorda’s request that the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals extend a lower-court judge’s injunction set to expire on July 30.

