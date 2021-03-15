IN BRIEF: Acthar price-fixing plaintiffs want Illinois MDL

A group of health plan payors led by the city of Rockford, Illinois are seeking to consolidate price-fixing claims against bankrupt drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC and Express Scripts Inc over Mallinckrodt’s infant seizure drug Acthar in a multidistrict litigation in the Northern District of Illinois.

In a motion filed Friday, Rockford and the other plaintiffs said the 10 Acthar price-fixing cases pending in seven district courts “involve nearly identical factual allegations and legal issues and transfer will benefit the parties, the witnesses, and the courts.”

