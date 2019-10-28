Home care company Addus settles kickback case for $400,000

Illinois-based Addus HomeCare Corp has agreed to pay $400,000 to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging it paid kickbacks for referrals of Medicare and Medicaid patients for its skilled nursing services, according to a court filing on Monday.

The deal resolves a lawsuit in Chicago federal court by a limited liability company operated by John Mininno, a New Jersey lawyer behind several other False Claims Act whistleblower cases - including ones the U.S. Justice Department has fought to have dismissed over his objections.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/348xSQB